Football: South African Premiership Results

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: South African Premiership results

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership results this weekend: Cape Town City 1 (Gonzalez 42) Stellenbosch 1 (Mendieta 73) Golden Arrows 0 TS Galaxy 0 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Solomons 62-pen) Richards Bay 0 Maritzburg Utd 2 (Samu 45+2, Soukouna 90+1) Chippa Utd 1 (Ighodaro 34) Royal AM 2 (Stoffels 45, Nascimento 90+2) Marumo Gallants 2 (Ndlondlo 15, Dion 52) Sekhukhune Utd 1 (Mntambo 46) Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Shalulile 45) SuperSport Utd 0 Orlando Pirates 0 Swallows 2 (Gumede 43-og, Allan 66-pen) AmaZulu 3 (Mhango 24, Mbanjwa 79-og, Gumede 90) Played midweekCape Town 0 Maritzburg 0Royal 0 Pirates 1 (Hotto 34)

