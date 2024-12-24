Football: South African Premiership Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
South African Premiership results on Tuesday
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership results on Tuesday:
AmaZulu 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Rayners 90)
Orlando Pirates 8 (Nthatheni 1-og, Mabasa 47, 53, 64, Van Rooyen 59, Mbatha 70, 82, Radiopane 90-pen) Marumo Gallants 1 (Mhango 23)
