Football: South African Premiership Results

Published December 24, 2024

Football: South African Premiership results

South African Premiership results on Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership results on Tuesday:

AmaZulu 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Rayners 90)

Orlando Pirates 8 (Nthatheni 1-og, Mabasa 47, 53, 64, Van Rooyen 59, Mbatha 70, 82, Radiopane 90-pen) Marumo Gallants 1 (Mhango 23)

