Football: South African Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :South African Premiership table after match on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sundowns 28 17 10 1 44 14 61 - champions AmaZulu 28 14 8 6 37 23 50 --------------------------------- Arrows 28 11 13 4 38 25 46 --------------------------------- Pirates 28 12 10 6 31 21 46 Swallows 28 8 19 1 30 21 43 SuperSport 28 10 11 7 34 30 41 Cape Town 28 9 11 8 39 36 38 Galaxy 28 9 8 11 26 30 35 Baroka 28 7 12 9 26 33 33 Celtic 28 6 13 9 29 32 31 Chiefs 28 6 12 10 30 35 30 Maritzburg 28 7 8 13 27 34 29 TTM 28 7 8 13 19 35 29 Stellenbosch 28 5 12 11 26 32 27 --------------------------------- Chippa 28 5 10 13 23 36 25 --------------------------------- Leopards 28 5 7 16 21 43 22 Note: First, second qualify for CAF Champions League, third for CAF Confederation Cup with FA Cup winners TTM, second last into playoffs, last relegated

