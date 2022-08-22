Football: South African Premiership table

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :South African Premiership table on Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): AmaZulu 4 3 1 0 7 4 10 Galaxy 4 2 2 0 3 0 8 Pirates 5 2 2 1 3 2 8 Sundowns 4 2 1 1 7 2 7 Richards Bay 4 2 1 1 3 1 7 Royal 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 Stellenbsoch 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 Chiefs 4 2 0 2 4 5 6 Maritzburg 5 1 3 1 3 5 6 Sekhukhune 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 Marumo 4 0 4 0 3 3 4 Swallows 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 Chippa 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 SuperSport 4 0 2 2 2 5 2Arrows 4 0 2 2 1 4 2Cape Town 5 0 2 3 4 8 2