Football: South African Premiership Table
Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
South African Premiership table after matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership table after matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sundowns 10 9 0 1 20 4 27
Pirates 9 8 0 1 21 4 24
Polokwane 11 6 2 3 11 9 20
Stellenbosch 9 4 3 2 9 5 15
SuperSport 11 4 3 4 4 6 15
Chippa 10 4 2 4 9 9 14
Arrows 9 4 1 4 10 10 13
Sekhukhune 8 4 1 3 8 9 13
Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 13 12
Cape Town 9 3 2 4 6 11 11
Galaxy 10 2 4 4 9 11 10
Gallants 10 3 1 6 9 20 10
AmaZulu 9 3 0 6 10 12 9
Royal 10 1 5 4 9 11 8
Richards Bay 11 2 2 7 4 11 8
Magesi 9 1 3 5 4 11 6
