Football: South African Premiership table

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

South African Premiership table after matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

South African Premiership table after matches on Tuesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sundowns 10 9 0 1 20 4 27

Pirates 9 8 0 1 21 4 24

Polokwane 11 6 2 3 11 9 20

Stellenbosch 9 4 3 2 9 5 15

SuperSport 11 4 3 4 4 6 15

Chippa 10 4 2 4 9 9 14

Arrows 9 4 1 4 10 10 13

Sekhukhune 8 4 1 3 8 9 13

Chiefs 9 3 3 3 13 13 12

Cape Town 9 3 2 4 6 11 11

Galaxy 10 2 4 4 9 11 10

Gallants 10 3 1 6 9 20 10

AmaZulu 9 3 0 6 10 12 9

Royal 10 1 5 4 9 11 8

Richards Bay 11 2 2 7 4 11 8

Magesi 9 1 3 5 4 11 6

