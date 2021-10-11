Football: South American World Cup Qualifying Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:50 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :South American World Cup qualifying table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 10 9 1 0 22 3 28 Argentina 10 6 4 0 18 6 22 Ecuador 11 5 1 5 20 13 16 Uruguay 11 4 4 3 13 13 16 Colombia 11 3 6 2 16 16 15 Paraguay 11 2 6 3 9 13 12 Peru 11 3 2 6 10 18 11 Chile 11 2 4 5 11 14 10Bolivia 11 2 3 6 13 25 9Venezuela 11 2 1 8 8 19 7.