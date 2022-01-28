Football: South American World Cup Qualifying Table
Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :South American World Cup qualifying table after Thursday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brazil 14 11 3 0 28 5 36 -- Qualified Argentina 14 9 5 0 22 7 32 -- Qualified Ecuador 15 7 3 5 24 14 24 Uruguay 15 5 4 6 15 21 19 ----------------------------- Colombia 14 3 8 3 16 17 17 ----------------------------- Peru 14 5 2 7 15 20 17 Chile 15 4 4 7 16 18 16 Bolivia 14 4 3 7 20 28 15Paraguay 15 2 7 6 9 19 13Venezuela 14 2 1 11 9 25 7.