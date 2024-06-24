Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Promotion Play-off Result

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Spanish La Liga promotion play-off final second leg result on Sunday:

Espanyol 2 (Puado 44, 45+2) Real Oviedo 0

-- Espanyol win 2-1 on aggregate and are promoted to La Liga for the 2024/25 season

