Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:39 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Levante 3 (Roger 5, Gomez 17, De Frutos 57) Getafe 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Sevilla v Real Madrid (1515), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (1730), Cadiz v Barcelona (2000) Sunday Granada v Huesca (1300), Osasuna v Real Betis (1515), Villarreal v Elche (1730), Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad (2000) Played FridayAthletic Bilbao 0 Celta Vigo 2 (Mallo 61, Aspas 78)