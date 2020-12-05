UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:39 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Spanish La Liga results on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Levante 3 (Roger 5, Gomez 17, De Frutos 57) Getafe 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Sevilla v Real Madrid (1515), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (1730), Cadiz v Barcelona (2000) Sunday Granada v Huesca (1300), Osasuna v Real Betis (1515), Villarreal v Elche (1730), Deportivo Alaves v Real Sociedad (2000) Played FridayAthletic Bilbao 0 Celta Vigo 2 (Mallo 61, Aspas 78)

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Cadiz Bilbao Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

World must not overlook Covid vaccines for poorer ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad records seven coronavirus deaths in a si ..

5 minutes ago

Administration seals 39 shops, imposes fines on th ..

5 minutes ago

Strict measures cannot be avoided in case of raise ..

5 minutes ago

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.