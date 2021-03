Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Alaves 1 (Joselu 36-pen) Cadiz 1 (Alex 84-pen) Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 73, 90+1) Elche 1 (Calvo 61) Playing later on Saturday (GMT) Osasuna v Real Valladolid (1730), Getafe v Atletico Madrid (2000) Sunday Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Granada v Real Sociedad (1515), Eibar v Villarreal (1730), Sevilla v Real Betis (2000) Monday Barcelona v Huesca (2000) Played FridayLevante 1 (Roger 18) Valencia 0

