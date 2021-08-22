UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Alaves 0 Mallorca 1 (Fer Nino 80) Playing later (all times GMT) Espanyol v Villarreal, Granada v Valencia (both 1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000) Playing Sunday Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500), Atletico Madrid v Elche (1730), Levante v Real Madrid (2000) Monday Getafe v Sevilla (1800), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (2000) Played FridayReal Betis 1 (Juanmi 22) Cadiz 1 (Alvaro Negredo 11-pen)

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

28 seconds ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

44 minutes ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

44 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

49 minutes ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

49 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.