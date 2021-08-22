Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Alaves 0 Mallorca 1 (Fer Nino 80) Playing later (all times GMT) Espanyol v Villarreal, Granada v Valencia (both 1730), Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (2000) Playing Sunday Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500), Atletico Madrid v Elche (1730), Levante v Real Madrid (2000) Monday Getafe v Sevilla (1800), Osasuna v Celta Vigo (2000) Played FridayReal Betis 1 (Juanmi 22) Cadiz 1 (Alvaro Negredo 11-pen)