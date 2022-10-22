Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Rayo Vallecano 5 (Palazon 44-pen, A. Garcia 45+1, Lejeune 63, 89, Camello 79) Cadiz 1 (Balliu 82-og) Real Valladolid 1 (Leon 16) Real Sociedad 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Valencia v Real Mallorca (1630), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1900) Sunday Espanyol v Elche (1200), Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1415), Girona v Osasuna (1630), Villarreal v Almeria (1630), Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (1900) MondayCelta Vigo v Getafe (1900)