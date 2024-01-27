Football: Spanish La Liga results

Open Menu

Published January 27, 2024

Spanish La Liga results on Saturday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1515), Barcelona v Villarreal (1730), Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)

Playing Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)

Playing Monday

Getafe v Granada (2000)

Played Friday

Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)

