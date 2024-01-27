Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Las Palmas v Real Madrid (1515), Barcelona v Villarreal (1730), Mallorca v Real Betis (2000)
Playing Sunday
Celta Vigo v Girona (1300), Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Sevilla v Osasuna (1730), Atletico Madrid v Valencia (2000)
Playing Monday
Getafe v Granada (2000)
Played Friday
Almeria 0 Alaves 3 (Omorodion 10, 88, Rioja 52-pen)
Recent Stories
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore
Elderly woman's body recovered
Couple injured in gas fire incident
More Stories From Sports
-
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina4 minutes ago
-
Smith guides Australia to healthy position at stumps3 hours ago
-
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title4 hours ago
-
PCB Board of Governors formed4 hours ago
-
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title4 hours ago
-
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title4 hours ago
-
RISJA honour senior journalists8 hours ago
-
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers22 hours ago
-
Atletico face Athletic in Copa dey Rey semis23 hours ago
-
Medvedev battles back from two sets down to make Australian Open final23 hours ago
-
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins1 day ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches1 day ago