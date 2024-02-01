Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Wednesday:

Barcelona 1 (Roque 63) Osasuna 0

Later Wednesday (GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Playing Thursday

Getafe v Real Madrid (2000)

Related Topics

Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

3 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

3 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

3 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

3 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

3 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

3 hours ago
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

3 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

3 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

3 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

3 hours ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

3 hours ago
 Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports