Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 27, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Spanish La Liga results on Saturday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Las Palmas 0 Girona 2 (Lopez 26, Dovbyk 57-pen)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Almeria v Getafe (1415), Alaves v Celta Vigo (1630), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Sunday

Cadiz v Mallorca (1200), Granada v Osasuna (1415), Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Barcelona v Valencia (1900)

Played Friday

Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 (Guler 29)

afp

