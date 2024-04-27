Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Las Palmas 0 Girona 2 (Lopez 26, Dovbyk 57-pen)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Almeria v Getafe (1415), Alaves v Celta Vigo (1630), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Sunday
Cadiz v Mallorca (1200), Granada v Osasuna (1415), Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Played Friday
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 (Guler 29)
