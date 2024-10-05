Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Espanyol 2 (Kumbulla 18, Jofre 47) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 68)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Getafe v Osasuna (1415), Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano, Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1630), Real Madrid v Villarreal (1900)
Sunday
Girona v Athletic Bilbao (1200), Alaves v Barcelona (1415), Sevilla v Real Betis (1630), Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Played Friday
Leganes 0 Valencia 0
afp
