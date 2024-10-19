Football: Spanish La Liga results

Open Menu

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I. Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Osasuna v Real Betis (1415), Girona v Real Sociedad (1630), Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1900)

Sunday

Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1200), Atletico Madrid v Leganes (1415), Villarreal v Getafe (1630), Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Friday

Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)

