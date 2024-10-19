Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2024 | 08:01 PM
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I. Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Osasuna v Real Betis (1415), Girona v Real Sociedad (1630), Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1900)
Sunday
Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1200), Atletico Madrid v Leganes (1415), Villarreal v Getafe (1630), Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Friday
Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)
afp
Recent Stories
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments
Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed
Spurs destroy West Ham in eight-minute blitz
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India opt to bat first against Pak ..
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing
Two lives lost in Indus River drowning
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15
More Stories From Sports
-
Spurs destroy West Ham in eight-minute blitz6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results6 minutes ago
-
ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India opt to bat first against Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup24 minutes ago
-
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi7 hours ago
-
US budget deficit widens to $1.8 tn, third highest on record11 hours ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England22 hours ago
-
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph1 day ago
-
Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants1 day ago
-
Noman, Sajid equal 52-year-old test record with 20 wickets1 day ago
-
Sports carnival kicks off to offer chance to 4000 young girls to exhibit talent1 day ago