Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Spanish La Liga results on Saturday
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 19-pen) Valladolid 0
Later Saturday (GMT)
Girona v Leganes (1515)
Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1300), Barcelona v Espanyol (1515), Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1730), Athletic Club v Real Betis (2000)
Monday
Celta Vigo v Getafe (2000)
Postponed due to floods
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano, Valencia v Real Madrid
Played Friday
Alaves 1 (Guridi 76) Mallorca 0
