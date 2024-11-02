Football: Spanish La Liga results

Open Menu

Published November 02, 2024

Spanish La Liga results on Saturday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Osasuna 1 (Budimir 19-pen) Valladolid 0

Later Saturday (GMT)

Girona v Leganes (1515)

Sunday

Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas (1300), Barcelona v Espanyol (1515), Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1730), Athletic Club v Real Betis (2000)

Monday

Celta Vigo v Getafe (2000)

Postponed due to floods

Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano, Valencia v Real Madrid

Played Friday

Alaves 1 (Guridi 76) Mallorca 0

