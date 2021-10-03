UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Madrid, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Osasuna 1 (Sanchez 90+1) Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Mallorca 1 (Baba 74) Levante 0 Cadiz 0 Valencia 0 Playing later (all times GMT) Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1900) Sunday Elche v Celta Vigo (1200), Espanyol v Real Madrid (1415), Getafe v Real Sociedad (1630), Villarreal v Real Betis (1630), Granada v Sevilla (1900) Played FridayAthletic Bilbao 1 (Raul Garcia 44) Alaves 0

