Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Villarreal 0 Cadiz 0

Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 3 (Larsen 24, De la Torre 25, Douvikas 90)

Real Betis 1 (Isco 35-pen) Getafe 1 (Greenwood 8-pen)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)

Played Saturday

Valencia 2 (Duro 14, Yaremchuk 23) Almeria 1 (Arribas 50)

Granada 1 (Mendez 43) Las Palmas 1 (Pejino 68)

Alaves 1 (Omorodion 51) Barcelona 3 (Lewandowski 22, Gundogan 49, Roque 63)

Girona 0 Real Sociedad 0

Friday

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0

