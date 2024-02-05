Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 2nd Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Villarreal 0 Cadiz 0
Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 3 (Larsen 24, De la Torre 25, Douvikas 90)
Real Betis 1 (Isco 35-pen) Getafe 1 (Greenwood 8-pen)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Monday
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (2000)
Played Saturday
Valencia 2 (Duro 14, Yaremchuk 23) Almeria 1 (Arribas 50)
Granada 1 (Mendez 43) Las Palmas 1 (Pejino 68)
Alaves 1 (Omorodion 51) Barcelona 3 (Lewandowski 22, Gundogan 49, Roque 63)
Girona 0 Real Sociedad 0
Friday
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Berchiche 3, 16, Guruzeta 63, Muniain 89) Mallorca 0
