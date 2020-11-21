UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 9 6 2 1 20 4 20 Villarreal 9 5 3 1 13 9 18 Atletico Madrid 7 5 2 0 17 2 17 Real Madrid 8 5 1 2 14 9 16 Granada 8 4 2 2 9 11 14 Cadiz 9 4 2 3 8 10 14 Elche 8 3 3 2 8 9 12 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 12 17 12 Barcelona 7 3 2 2 15 8 11 Valencia 9 3 2 4 15 14 11 Osasuna 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 Getafe 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 Sevilla 7 3 1 3 7 6 10 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 0 5 7 9 9 Alaves 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 Eibar 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 Levante 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 SD Huesca 10 0 7 3 8 16 7Celta Vigo 9 1 4 4 6 15 7Valladolid 9 1 3 5 7 14 6

