Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 10 7 2 1 21 4 23 Atletico Madrid 8 6 2 0 18 2 20 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 14 10 19 Real Madrid 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 Cadiz 11 4 3 4 9 12 15 Granada 9 4 2 3 10 14 14 Sevilla 8 4 1 3 11 8 13 Elche 9 3 4 2 9 10 13 Athletic Bilbao 9 4 0 5 11 9 12 Valencia 10 3 3 4 17 16 12 Getafe 9 3 3 3 8 9 12 Real Betis 10 4 0 6 12 21 12 Barcelona 8 3 2 3 15 9 11 Osasuna 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 Alaves 10 2 4 4 9 12 10 Eibar 10 2 4 4 6 9 10 Valladolid 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 Levante 10 1 5 4 10 15 8SD Huesca 10 0 7 3 8 16 7Celta Vigo 10 1 4 5 8 19 7