Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:39 PM
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Sociedad 11 7 3 1 22 5 24 Atletico Madrid 9 7 2 0 19 2 23 Villarreal 11 5 5 1 15 11 20 Real Madrid 10 5 2 3 16 12 17 Sevilla 9 5 1 3 12 8 16 Cadiz 11 4 3 4 9 12 15 Barcelona 9 4 2 3 19 9 14 Granada 10 4 2 4 11 17 14 Athletic Bilbao 11 4 1 6 12 12 13 Elche 9 3 4 2 9 10 13 Eibar 11 3 4 4 8 9 13 Alaves 11 3 4 4 11 13 13 Getafe 11 3 4 4 9 13 13 Celta Vigo 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 Valencia 11 3 3 5 17 17 12 Real Betis 11 4 0 7 12 23 12 Levante 11 2 5 4 13 15 11 Osasuna 10 3 2 5 8 13 11Valladolid 11 2 4 5 11 16 10SD Huesca 11 0 7 4 8 17 7