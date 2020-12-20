UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 12 9 2 1 24 5 29 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 25 10 26 Real Madrid 13 8 2 3 22 13 26 Villarreal 14 6 7 1 19 13 25 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25 14 21 Sevilla 12 6 2 4 14 10 20 Celta Vigo 14 5 4 5 19 20 19 Granada 12 5 3 4 15 20 18 Cadiz 13 5 3 5 11 17 18 Athletic Bilbao 14 5 2 7 17 17 Real Betis 13 5 1 7 15 24 16 Valencia 14 3 6 5 21 21 15 Eibar 13 3 6 4 9 10 15 Levante 13 3 5 5 15 17 14 Elche 12 3 5 4 10 14 14 Alaves 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 Valladolid 14 3 5 6 15 21 14 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13SD Huesca 14 1 8 5 12 22 11Osasuna 13 3 2 8 11 21 11.

Related Topics

Valladolid Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

57 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

1 hour ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.