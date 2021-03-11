UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 26 19 5 2 50 18 62 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 56 Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 44 21 54 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 48 ------------------------------------ Real Sociedad 26 12 9 5 43 21 45 Real Betis 26 13 3 10 36 40 42 ------------------------------------ Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 37 Athletic Bilbao 26 9 6 11 37 31 33 Celta Vigo 26 8 9 9 34 40 33 Granada 26 9 6 11 32 44 33 Levante 26 7 11 8 35 35 32 Valencia 26 7 9 10 32 36 30 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 28 Cadiz 26 7 7 12 22 41 28 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 27 Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 25 Elche 25 5 9 11 23 37 24 ------------------------------------ Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 22 Alaves 26 5 7 14 22 42 22 SD Huesca 26 3 11 12 25 40 20 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

