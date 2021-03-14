UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sun 14th March 2021

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 26 19 5 2 50 18 62 Real Madrid 27 17 6 4 46 22 57 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 56 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 48 ------------------------------------ Real Sociedad 26 12 9 5 43 21 45 Real Betis 26 13 3 10 36 40 42 ------------------------------------ Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 37 Levante 27 8 11 8 36 35 35 Athletic Bilbao 26 9 6 11 37 31 33 Celta Vigo 26 8 9 9 34 40 33 Granada 26 9 6 11 32 44 33 Valencia 27 7 9 11 32 37 30 Cadiz 27 7 8 12 23 42 29 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 28 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 27 Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 25 Elche 26 5 9 12 24 39 24 ------------------------------------ Alaves 27 5 8 14 23 43 23 Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 22 SD Huesca 26 3 11 12 25 40 20 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

