Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 27 19 6 2 50 18 63 Real Madrid 27 17 6 4 46 22 57 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 56 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 48 -------------------------- Real Sociedad 27 12 9 6 43 22 45 Real Betis 26 13 3 10 36 40 42 ------------------------------ Villarreal 27 9 13 5 37 30 40 Granada 27 10 6 11 33 44 36 Levante 27 8 11 8 36 35 35 Celta Vigo 27 8 10 9 34 40 34 Athletic Bilbao 27 9 7 11 37 31 34 Valencia 27 7 9 11 32 37 30 Osasuna 27 7 8 12 23 35 29 Cadiz 27 7 8 12 23 42 29 Getafe 27 7 7 13 21 32 28 Valladolid 27 5 11 11 25 37 26 Elche 26 5 9 12 24 39 24 ------------------------ Alaves 27 5 8 14 23 43 23 Eibar 27 4 10 13 21 32 22 SD Huesca 26 3 11 12 25 40 20 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated