Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 28 20 6 2 51 18 66 Barcelona 28 19 5 4 67 24 62 Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 49 23 60 Sevilla 28 17 4 7 39 21 55 --------------------------- Villarreal 29 11 13 5 42 31 46 Real Sociedad 28 12 9 7 44 28 45 -------------------------------- Real Betis 28 14 3 11 38 41 45 Granada 29 10 6 13 34 49 36 Athletic Bilbao 28 9 8 11 38 32 35 Levante 29 8 11 10 36 39 35 Celta Vigo 28 8 10 10 35 43 34 Valencia 28 8 9 11 34 38 33 Osasuna 28 7 9 12 23 35 30 Getafe 28 7 8 13 22 33 29 Cadiz 28 7 8 13 24 44 29 Valladolid 28 5 12 11 26 38 27 Elche 28 5 10 13 25 42 25 ----------------------------- Huesca 29 4 12 13 28 44 24 Alaves 28 5 8 15 23 44 23 Eibar 28 4 11 13 22 33 23 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated