Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 34 23 7 4 61 22 76 Real Madrid 33 21 8 4 56 24 71 Barcelona 33 22 5 6 77 31 71 Sevilla 33 22 4 7 49 26 70 -------------------------- Real Sociedad 33 14 11 8 51 34 53 Real Betis 33 14 8 11 42 45 50 ------------------------------ Villarreal 33 12 13 8 50 38 49 Granada 33 13 6 14 43 54 45 Athletic Bilbao 33 10 12 11 43 36 42 Celta Vigo 33 10 11 12 44 51 41 Osasuna 33 10 10 13 31 39 40 Levante 33 9 11 13 38 46 38 Cadiz 33 9 10 14 28 49 37 Valencia 33 8 12 13 41 48 36 Getafe 33 8 10 15 26 39 34 Alaves 34 7 10 17 28 52 31 Valladolid 33 5 15 13 31 45 30 ------------------------------ Elche 34 6 12 16 29 50 30 SD Huesca 33 5 12 16 31 50 27 Eibar 34 5 11 18 26 46 26 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated