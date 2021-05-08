UrduPoint.com
Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sat 08th May 2021

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 35 23 8 4 61 22 77 Barcelona 35 23 6 6 80 33 75 Real Madrid 34 22 8 4 58 24 74 Sevilla 34 22 4 8 49 27 70 -------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 53 35 56 Villarreal 34 13 13 8 51 38 52 ------------------------------ Real Betis 34 14 9 11 43 46 51 Granada 34 13 6 15 43 55 45 Athletic Bilbao 34 11 12 11 44 36 45 Celta Vigo 34 11 11 12 46 51 44 Osasuna 34 10 10 14 31 41 40 Cadiz 34 10 10 14 29 49 40 Levante 35 9 12 14 40 50 39 Valencia 34 8 12 14 43 51 36 Getafe 34 8 10 16 26 40 34 Alaves 35 7 11 17 30 54 32 Valladolid 34 5 16 13 32 46 31 ----------------------------- SD Huesca 34 6 12 16 32 50 30 Elche 35 6 12 17 29 52 30 Eibar 34 5 11 18 26 46 26 -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth into Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

