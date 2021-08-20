Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of the second weekend of the 2021/2022 season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 Real Betis 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Levante 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Cadiz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Mallorca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Espanyol 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Elche 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Granada 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Celta Vigo 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 1 2 0Alaves 1 0 0 1 1 4 0Rayo Vallecano 1 0 0 1 0 3 0.

