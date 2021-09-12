Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Atletico Madrid 4 3 1 0 7 4 10 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 2 0 4 1 8 Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 8 4 7 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Valencia 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 Real Mallorca 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 Real Sociedad 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Osasuna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Villarreal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Levante 4 0 3 1 5 6 3 Cadiz 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 Real Betis 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 Elche 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 Granada 3 0 2 1 1 5 2 Celta Vigo 3 0 1 2 1 3 1Getafe 3 0 0 3 1 4 0Alaves 3 0 0 3 1 8 0.