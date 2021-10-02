Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 7 5 2 0 21 8 17 Real Sociedad 7 5 1 1 10 6 16 Sevilla 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 Atletico Madrid 7 4 2 1 9 6 14 Osasuna 8 4 2 2 11 11 14 Rayo Vallecano 8 4 1 3 13 8 13 Athletic Bilbao 8 3 4 1 7 4 13 Barcelona 6 3 3 0 11 5 12 Real Betis 7 3 3 1 11 7 12 Valencia 7 3 2 2 12 8 11 Real Mallorca 8 3 2 3 7 12 11 Villarreal 6 1 5 0 6 3 8 Celta Vigo 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 Espanyol 7 1 3 3 4 7 6 Cadiz 7 1 3 3 7 11 6 Elche 7 1 3 3 4 8 6 Levante 8 0 4 4 6 13 4 Granada 7 0 3 4 5 12 3Alaves 7 1 0 6 2 12 3Getafe 7 0 0 7 2 12 0

