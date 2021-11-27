UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 32 14 30 Real Sociedad 14 8 5 1 19 10 29 Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 28 Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 26 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 24 Real Betis 14 7 3 4 22 17 24 Barcelona 13 5 5 3 20 15 20 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 8 2 13 10 20 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 19 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 19 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 17 Villarreal 13 3 7 3 15 13 16 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 16 Real Mallorca 14 3 6 5 14 22 15 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 14 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 12 Cadiz 14 2 6 6 12 23 12 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 11Getafe 14 2 3 9 10 19 9Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 7

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between ..

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

2 minutes ago
 Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: re ..

Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: regional ministry

2 minutes ago
 UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

23 minutes ago
 Two Omicron Cases Detected in Germany for First Ti ..

Two Omicron Cases Detected in Germany for First Time - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Mauritius to Suspend Air Traffic From 6 Countries ..

Mauritius to Suspend Air Traffic From 6 Countries in South Africa - Foreign Mini ..

23 minutes ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.