Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 27 19 6 2 56 21 63 Sevilla 27 15 10 2 39 18 55 Atletico Madrid 28 15 6 7 52 36 51 Barcelona 26 13 9 4 48 29 48 ---------------------------- Real Betis 27 14 4 9 49 35 46 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 27 12 8 7 28 29 44 -------------------------------- Villarreal 27 11 9 7 47 26 42 Athletic Bilbao 27 10 10 7 32 26 40 Valencia 27 9 9 9 41 43 36 Celta Vigo 27 9 8 10 33 31 35 Osasuna 27 9 8 10 26 31 35 Espanyol 28 8 9 11 34 41 33 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 4 13 28 32 31 Elche 27 7 8 12 29 39 29 Getafe 27 6 9 12 26 32 27 Real Mallorca 27 6 8 13 26 45 26 Granada 27 5 10 12 28 43 25 --------------------------- Cadiz 28 4 12 12 24 41 24 Alaves 27 5 7 15 21 44 22 Levante 28 3 10 15 30 55 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round