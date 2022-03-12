UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 27 19 6 2 56 21 63 Sevilla 27 15 10 2 39 18 55 Atletico Madrid 28 15 6 7 52 36 51 Barcelona 26 13 9 4 48 29 48 ---------------------------- Real Betis 27 14 4 9 49 35 46 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 27 12 8 7 28 29 44 -------------------------------- Villarreal 27 11 9 7 47 26 42 Athletic Bilbao 27 10 10 7 32 26 40 Valencia 27 9 9 9 41 43 36 Celta Vigo 27 9 8 10 33 31 35 Osasuna 27 9 8 10 26 31 35 Espanyol 28 8 9 11 34 41 33 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 4 13 28 32 31 Elche 27 7 8 12 29 39 29 Getafe 27 6 9 12 26 32 27 Real Mallorca 27 6 8 13 26 45 26 Granada 27 5 10 12 28 43 25 --------------------------- Cadiz 28 4 12 12 24 41 24 Alaves 27 5 7 15 21 44 22 Levante 28 3 10 15 30 55 19 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid lauds FC's role for curbing crimes i ..

Sheikh Rashid lauds FC's role for curbing crimes in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

3 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

7 minutes ago
 Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>