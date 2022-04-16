Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 31 22 6 3 63 26 72 Barcelona 30 17 9 4 60 31 60 Sevilla 31 16 12 3 44 22 60 Atletico Madrid 31 17 6 8 57 38 57 ---------------------------------- Real Betis 32 17 6 9 56 37 5 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 32 15 10 7 32 30 55 -------------------------------- Villarreal 31 12 10 9 49 30 46 Athletic Bilbao 31 11 12 8 36 30 45 Valencia 31 10 12 9 43 44 42 Osasuna 31 11 8 12 31 40 41 Espanyol 31 10 9 12 36 42 39 Celta Vigo 31 9 9 13 34 35 36 Elche 32 9 8 15 35 44 35 Rayo Vallecano 30 9 7 14 32 37 34 Getafe 31 7 11 13 28 35 32 Granada 31 6 11 14 35 52 29 Real Mallorca 32 7 8 17 27 53 29 ------------------------- Cadiz 31 5 13 13 26 43 28 Levante 31 4 10 17 35 61 22 Alaves 31 5 7 19 24 53 22 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round