Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 31 22 6 3 63 26 72 Barcelona 30 17 9 4 60 31 60 Sevilla 31 16 12 3 44 22 60 Atletico Madrid 32 18 6 8 59 39 60 ---------------------------------- Real Betis 32 17 6 9 56 37 57 ----------------------------- Real Sociedad 32 15 10 7 32 30 55 --------------------------------- Villarreal 32 13 10 9 51 31 49 Athletic Bilbao 31 11 12 8 36 30 45 Osasuna 32 12 8 12 33 41 44 Valencia 32 10 12 10 44 46 42 Espanyol 32 10 9 13 37 44 39 Celta Vigo 31 9 9 13 34 35 36 Elche 32 9 8 15 35 44 35 Rayo Vallecano 31 9 7 15 32 38 34 Getafe 32 7 11 14 29 37 32 Granada 32 6 11 15 36 56 29 Real Mallorca 32 7 8 17 27 53 29 -------------------------------- Cadiz 31 5 13 13 26 43 28 Levante 32 5 10 17 39 62 25 Alaves 32 6 7 19 25 53 25 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round