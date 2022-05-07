UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 07, 2022

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 73 29 81 -- champions Barcelona 34 19 9 6 63 34 66 Sevilla 34 17 13 4 50 28 64 Atletico Madrid 34 18 7 9 59 41 61 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 34 17 7 10 56 38 58 -------------------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 34 34 56 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 34 14 10 10 54 33 52 Athletic Bilbao 34 13 12 9 41 34 51 Osasuna 34 12 9 13 35 45 45 Valencia 34 10 13 11 45 49 43 Rayo Vallecano 34 11 8 15 35 39 41 Celta Vigo 34 10 10 14 37 38 40 Elche 34 10 9 15 37 45 39 Espanyol 34 10 9 15 37 49 39 Getafe 34 8 12 14 31 37 36 Granada 35 7 13 15 43 59 34 Real Mallorca 35 8 8 19 32 62 32 -------------------------------------- Cadiz 34 6 14 14 30 47 32 Levante 35 6 11 18 44 67 29 Alaves 34 7 7 20 28 56 28 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

