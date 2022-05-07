Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 73 29 81 -- champions Barcelona 34 19 9 6 63 34 66 Sevilla 34 17 13 4 50 28 64 Atletico Madrid 34 18 7 9 59 41 61 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 34 17 7 10 56 38 58 -------------------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 34 34 56 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 34 14 10 10 54 33 52 Athletic Bilbao 34 13 12 9 41 34 51 Osasuna 34 12 9 13 35 45 45 Valencia 34 10 13 11 45 49 43 Rayo Vallecano 34 11 8 15 35 39 41 Celta Vigo 34 10 10 14 37 38 40 Elche 34 10 9 15 37 45 39 Espanyol 34 10 9 15 37 49 39 Getafe 34 8 12 14 31 37 36 Granada 35 7 13 15 43 59 34 Real Mallorca 35 8 8 19 32 62 32 -------------------------------------- Cadiz 34 6 14 14 30 47 32 Levante 35 6 11 18 44 67 29 Alaves 34 7 7 20 28 56 28 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round