Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 38 26 8 4 80 31 86 -- champions Barcelona 37 21 10 6 68 36 73 Atletico Madrid 37 20 8 9 63 42 68 Sevilla 37 17 16 4 52 30 67 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 38 19 8 11 62 40 65 Real Sociedad 37 17 11 9 39 35 62 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 37 15 11 11 61 37 56 -------------------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 37 14 13 10 43 35 55 Valencia 38 11 15 12 48 53 48 Osasuna 37 12 11 14 37 49 47 Celta Vigo 38 12 10 16 43 43 46 Rayo Vallecano 38 11 9 18 39 50 42 Elche 38 11 9 18 40 52 42 Espanyol 37 10 11 16 40 53 41 Getafe 38 8 15 15 33 41 39 Granada 37 8 13 16 44 61 37 Real Mallorca 37 9 9 19 34 63 36 -------------------------------------- Cadiz 37 7 15 15 34 51 36 Levante 38 8 11 19 51 76 35 -- relegated Alaves 37 8 7 22 31 64 31 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, seventh place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round