UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 38 26 8 4 80 31 86 -- champions Barcelona 37 21 10 6 68 36 73 Atletico Madrid 37 20 8 9 63 42 68 Sevilla 37 17 16 4 52 30 67 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 38 19 8 11 62 40 65 Real Sociedad 37 17 11 9 39 35 62 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 37 15 11 11 61 37 56 -------------------------------------- Athletic Bilbao 37 14 13 10 43 35 55 Valencia 38 11 15 12 48 53 48 Osasuna 37 12 11 14 37 49 47 Celta Vigo 38 12 10 16 43 43 46 Rayo Vallecano 38 11 9 18 39 50 42 Elche 38 11 9 18 40 52 42 Espanyol 37 10 11 16 40 53 41 Getafe 38 8 15 15 33 41 39 Granada 37 8 13 16 44 61 37 Real Mallorca 37 9 9 19 34 63 36 -------------------------------------- Cadiz 37 7 15 15 34 51 36 Levante 38 8 11 19 51 76 35 -- relegated Alaves 37 8 7 22 31 64 31 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, seventh place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.