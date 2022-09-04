Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Madrid, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 11 4 12 Real Betis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 8 1 7 Athletic Bilbao 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Villarreal 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 Celta Vigo 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 4 5 7 Osasuna 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 Real Mallorca 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 Girona 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 Almeria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Rayo Vallecano 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Valencia 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 Sevilla 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 Elche 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Getafe 3 0 1 2 1 6 1Valladolid 3 0 1 2 1 8 1Cadiz 4 0 0 4 0 10 0