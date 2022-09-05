Football: Spanish La Liga table

UrduPoint.com

Madrid, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 11 4 12 Barcelona 4 3 1 0 11 1 10 Villarreal 4 3 1 0 9 0 10 Real Betis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 Osasuna 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 Athletic Bilbao 4 2 1 1 5 1 7 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 Celta Vigo 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 4 5 7 Real Mallorca 4 1 2 1 4 3 5 Girona 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 Almeria 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 Espanyol 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Valencia 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 Sevilla 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 Getafe 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 Valladolid 3 0 1 2 1 8 1Elche 4 0 1 3 1 9 1Cadiz 4 0 0 4 0 10 0

