Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 9 8 1 0 22 8 25 Barcelona 9 7 1 1 21 4 22 Atletico Madrid 10 6 2 2 16 8 20 Real Betis 10 6 2 2 13 6 20 Real Sociedad 9 6 1 2 15 12 19 Athletic Bilbao 10 5 3 2 19 8 18 Villarreal 9 4 3 2 12 3 15 Valencia 10 4 3 3 17 11 15 Osasuna 9 4 1 4 9 10 13 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 3 4 11 13 12 Real Valladolid 10 3 2 5 10 15 11 Sevilla 10 2 4 4 10 15 10 Celta Vigo 10 3 1 6 11 20 10 Real Mallorca 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 Espanyol 9 2 3 4 12 16 9 Getafe 10 2 3 5 10 18 9 Girona 9 2 2 5 12 15 8 Almeria 9 2 1 6 8 15 7Cadiz 10 1 4 5 4 17 7Elche 9 0 3 6 6 21 3

