Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 11 10 1 0 28 9 31 Barcelona 10 8 1 1 24 4 25 Real Sociedad 11 7 1 3 16 13 22 Atletico Madrid 10 6 2 2 16 8 20 Real Betis 10 6 2 2 13 6 20 Athletic Bilbao 10 5 3 2 19 8 18 Osasuna 10 5 1 4 10 10 16 Villarreal 10 4 3 3 12 6 15 Valencia 11 4 3 4 18 13 15 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 3 4 16 14 15 Real Valladolid 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 Real Mallorca 11 3 3 5 9 12 12 Almeria 10 3 1 6 11 17 10 Sevilla 11 2 4 5 11 18 10 Celta Vigo 10 3 1 6 11 20 10 Espanyol 10 2 3 5 12 17 9 Getafe 10 2 3 5 10 18 9 Girona 10 2 2 6 14 18 8Cadiz 11 1 4 6 5 22 7Elche 10 0 3 7 6 24 3