Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 11 10 1 0 28 9 31 Barcelona 11 9 1 1 28 4 28 Atletico Madrid 11 7 2 2 18 9 23 Real Sociedad 11 7 1 3 16 13 22 Real Betis 11 6 2 3 14 8 20 Athletic Bilbao 11 5 3 3 19 12 18 Villarreal 11 5 3 3 14 7 18 Osasuna 11 5 2 4 11 11 17 Valencia 11 4 3 4 18 13 15 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 3 4 16 14 15 Real Valladolid 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 Real Mallorca 12 3 4 5 10 13 13 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 15 20 11 Celta Vigo 11 3 2 6 12 21 11 Almeria 11 3 1 7 12 19 10 Sevilla 11 2 4 5 11 18 10 Getafe 11 2 4 5 11 19 10 Girona 11 2 3 6 15 19 9Cadiz 11 1 4 6 5 22 7Elche 11 0 4 7 8 26 4