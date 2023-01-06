Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 15 12 2 1 34 6 38 Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 35 14 38 Real Sociedad 15 9 2 4 21 17 29 Atletico Madrid 15 8 3 4 23 14 27 Athletic Bilbao 15 7 4 4 24 14 25 Real Betis 15 7 4 4 17 12 25 Villarreal 15 7 3 5 17 11 24 Rayo Vallecano 15 6 5 4 22 18 23 Osasuna 15 7 2 6 16 16 23 Valencia 15 5 4 6 23 17 19 Mallorca 15 5 4 6 13 15 19 Girona 15 4 5 6 22 24 17 Almeria 15 5 2 8 17 23 17 Getafe 15 4 5 6 14 20 17 Valladolid 15 5 2 8 13 23 17 Espanyol 15 2 7 6 17 23 13 Celta Vigo 15 3 4 8 15 27 13 Sevilla 15 2 6 7 14 23 12Cadiz 15 2 6 7 10 27 12Elche 15 0 4 11 10 33 4