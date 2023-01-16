UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 16 13 2 1 35 6 41 Real Madrid 16 12 2 2 36 16 38 Real Sociedad 17 11 2 4 26 18 35 Atletico Madrid 17 8 4 5 24 16 28 Villarreal 17 8 4 5 20 13 28 Real Betis 16 8 4 4 19 13 28 Osasuna 17 8 3 6 17 16 27 Athletic Bilbao 17 7 5 5 25 17 26 Rayo Vallecano 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 Mallorca 17 6 4 7 14 16 22 Girona 17 5 6 6 26 27 21 Valencia 16 5 4 7 23 18 19 Almeria 17 5 3 9 18 26 18 Espanyol 17 3 8 6 21 26 17 Getafe 17 4 5 8 16 24 17 Celta Vigo 17 4 5 8 17 28 17 Valladolid 17 5 2 10 13 25 17 Sevilla 17 3 6 8 17 26 15Cadiz 16 3 6 7 11 27 15Elche 16 0 4 12 10 34 4

Related Topics

Valladolid Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

40 minutes ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

40 minutes ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

3 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

4 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

4 hours ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.