UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 19 16 2 1 39 7 50 Real Madrid 19 14 3 2 40 16 45 Real Sociedad 19 12 3 4 28 18 39 Atletico Madrid 19 10 4 5 28 16 34 Villarreal 19 9 4 6 21 14 31 Real Betis 19 9 4 6 21 16 31 Athletic Bilbao 20 8 5 7 29 21 29 Rayo Vallecano 19 8 5 6 25 22 29 Osasuna 19 8 4 7 18 18 28 Real Mallorca 19 7 4 8 15 18 25 Almeria 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 Girona 19 5 6 8 26 29 21 Sevilla 19 5 6 8 21 26 21 Valencia 19 5 5 9 25 23 20 Espanyol 19 4 8 7 23 29 20 Celta Vigo 19 5 5 9 18 29 20 Real Valladolid 19 6 2 11 14 28 20 Cadiz 20 4 7 9 15 33 19Getafe 19 4 5 10 16 26 17Elche 19 0 6 13 12 39 6

Related Topics

Valladolid Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt ..

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo ..

11 minutes ago
 Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a ..

Hindutva regime converts heaven like valley into a killing field: Mushaal

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

20 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

35 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

1 hour ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.