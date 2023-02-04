Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Barcelona 19 16 2 1 39 7 50 Real Madrid 19 14 3 2 40 16 45 Real Sociedad 19 12 3 4 28 18 39 Atletico Madrid 19 10 4 5 28 16 34 Villarreal 19 9 4 6 21 14 31 Real Betis 19 9 4 6 21 16 31 Athletic Bilbao 20 8 5 7 29 21 29 Rayo Vallecano 19 8 5 6 25 22 29 Osasuna 19 8 4 7 18 18 28 Real Mallorca 19 7 4 8 15 18 25 Almeria 19 6 4 9 23 29 22 Girona 19 5 6 8 26 29 21 Sevilla 19 5 6 8 21 26 21 Valencia 19 5 5 9 25 23 20 Espanyol 19 4 8 7 23 29 20 Celta Vigo 19 5 5 9 18 29 20 Real Valladolid 19 6 2 11 14 28 20 Cadiz 20 4 7 9 15 33 19Getafe 19 4 5 10 16 26 17Elche 19 0 6 13 12 39 6