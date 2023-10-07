Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 07, 2023 | 11:50 PM
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 20 6 24
Girona 9 7 1 1 19 11 22
Barcelona 8 6 2 0 19 8 20
Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 17
---------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 7 5 1 1 18 7 16
---------------------------------
Real Sociedad 8 4 3 1 16 10 15
---------------------------------
Real Betis 8 3 3 2 10 12 12
Rayo Vallecano 8 3 3 2 9 11 12
Valencia 8 3 1 4 9 10 10
Osasuna 9 3 1 5 9 14 10
Getafe 8 2 3 3 10 13 9
Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9
Villarreal 8 2 2 4 10 13 8
Las Palmas 8 2 2 4 4 7 8
Sevilla 7 2 1 4 11 10 7
Mallorca 8 1 4 3 11 14 7
Alaves 8 2 1 5 6 12 7
---------------------------------
Celta Vigo 8 1 2 5 8 13 5
Granada 8 1 2 5 13 21 5
Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated