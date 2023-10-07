Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 20 6 24

Girona 9 7 1 1 19 11 22

Barcelona 8 6 2 0 19 8 20

Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 17

---------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 7 5 1 1 18 7 16

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 8 4 3 1 16 10 15

---------------------------------

Real Betis 8 3 3 2 10 12 12

Rayo Vallecano 8 3 3 2 9 11 12

Valencia 8 3 1 4 9 10 10

Osasuna 9 3 1 5 9 14 10

Getafe 8 2 3 3 10 13 9

Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9

Villarreal 8 2 2 4 10 13 8

Las Palmas 8 2 2 4 4 7 8

Sevilla 7 2 1 4 11 10 7

Mallorca 8 1 4 3 11 14 7

Alaves 8 2 1 5 6 12 7

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 8 1 2 5 8 13 5

Granada 8 1 2 5 13 21 5

Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated