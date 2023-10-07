Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published October 07, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 20 6 24

Girona 9 7 1 1 19 11 22

Barcelona 8 6 2 0 19 8 20

Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 17

---------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 7 5 1 1 18 7 16

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 8 4 3 1 16 10 15

---------------------------------

Real Betis 8 3 3 2 10 12 12

Rayo Vallecano 8 3 3 2 9 11 12

Valencia 8 3 1 4 9 10 10

Osasuna 9 3 1 5 9 14 10

Getafe 8 2 3 3 10 13 9

Cadiz 9 2 3 4 8 12 9

Villarreal 8 2 2 4 10 13 8

Las Palmas 8 2 2 4 4 7 8

Sevilla 7 2 1 4 11 10 7

Mallorca 8 1 4 3 11 14 7

Alaves 8 2 1 5 6 12 7

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 8 1 2 5 8 13 5

Granada 8 1 2 5 13 21 5

Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

