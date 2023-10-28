Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28

Girona 11 9 1 1 25 13 28

Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24

Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16

Valencia 10 4 2 4 12 11 14

Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Las Palmas 11 4 2 5 8 10 14

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Getafe 10 2 5 3 13 16 11

Sevilla 9 2 3 4 14 13 9

Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9

Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

Cadiz 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

Mallorca 10 1 5 4 12 16 8

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated