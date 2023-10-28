Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28

Girona 11 9 1 1 25 13 28

Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24

Atletico Madrid 9 7 1 1 23 8 22

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 10 5 3 2 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 16 10 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 10 4 4 2 12 13 16

Valencia 10 4 2 4 12 11 14

Real Betis 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Las Palmas 11 4 2 5 8 10 14

Osasuna 10 4 1 5 11 14 13

Getafe 10 2 5 3 13 16 11

Sevilla 9 2 3 4 14 13 9

Villarreal 10 2 3 5 12 16 9

Alaves 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

Cadiz 10 2 3 5 8 14 9

Mallorca 10 1 5 4 12 16 8

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6

Granada 10 1 3 5 15 25 6

Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

7 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

2 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

20 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 minutes ago
 Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

2 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations i ..

Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations in Gaza: Musk

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occup ..

Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occupational forces from Indian Ill ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Communi ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Briefs Business Community on Economic Measures

2 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

2 minutes ago
 Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester ..

Rooney still pointless at Birmingham as Leicester win again

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports