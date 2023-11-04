Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 12 10 1 1 29 15 31

Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24

---------------------------------

Real Sociedad 11 5 4 2 20 14 19

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 11 5 3 3 18 12 18

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 11 4 5 2 14 15 17

Real Betis 11 4 5 2 14 15 17

Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17

Valencia 11 4 3 4 14 13 15

Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13

Villarreal 11 3 3 5 15 18 12

Getafe 11 2 6 3 13 16 12

Sevilla 10 2 4 4 16 15 10

Cadiz 11 2 4 5 10 16 10

Mallorca 11 1 6 4 12 16 9

Alaves 11 2 3 6 9 15 9

---------------------------------

Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6

Granada 11 1 3 7 17 28 6

Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

