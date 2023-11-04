Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Girona 12 10 1 1 29 15 31
Real Madrid 11 9 1 1 23 8 28
Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25
Barcelona 11 7 3 1 23 12 24
---------------------------------
Real Sociedad 11 5 4 2 20 14 19
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 11 5 3 3 18 12 18
---------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 11 4 5 2 14 15 17
Real Betis 11 4 5 2 14 15 17
Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17
Valencia 11 4 3 4 14 13 15
Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13
Villarreal 11 3 3 5 15 18 12
Getafe 11 2 6 3 13 16 12
Sevilla 10 2 4 4 16 15 10
Cadiz 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
Mallorca 11 1 6 4 12 16 9
Alaves 11 2 3 6 9 15 9
---------------------------------
Celta Vigo 11 1 3 7 10 19 6
Granada 11 1 3 7 17 28 6
Almeria 11 0 3 8 14 31 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated